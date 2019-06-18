A Foreign Soldier Has Died in NATO Military Dry Run near Plovdiv

A foreign soldier has died this night in the NATO-dry run "Swift Response 19". The incident near Cheshnegirovo Air Base, was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense, informs the Bulgarian National Radio.

According to media reports, the soldier is a Canadian parachutist whose parachute hasn't opened after a jump from a military plane. According to unconfirmed information at the Plovdiv hospital, three other American soldiers were also admitted to a hospital.

The Swift Response runs are conducted by the US Force Command in Europe and are held on the territories of the Republic of Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania from June 13-25.

