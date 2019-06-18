A Foreign Soldier Has Died in NATO Military Dry Run near Plovdiv
A foreign soldier has died this night in the NATO-dry run "Swift Response 19". The incident near Cheshnegirovo Air Base, was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense, informs the Bulgarian National Radio.
According to media reports, the soldier is a Canadian parachutist whose parachute hasn't opened after a jump from a military plane. According to unconfirmed information at the Plovdiv hospital, three other American soldiers were also admitted to a hospital.
The Swift Response runs are conducted by the US Force Command in Europe and are held on the territories of the Republic of Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania from June 13-25.
- » Severe Car Crash at the Central Junction of "Orlov Most" in Sofia
- » Lightning Strikes a 20-year-old in Sofia
- » Severe Car Crash near the Sea Capital of Bulgaria - Varna - Two Women Died
- » One Man Died, Four Are Injured in a Car Accident with a Police Patrol Car
- » New Contamination after Oil Spill! This Time near Burgas
- » Door in a School Yard Falls Down, Wounds a Student