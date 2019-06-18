Bulgaria Dumps Over 3 Million Tonnes of Garbage

More than 3 million tonnes of waste are disposed annually in garbage containers. This shows the data of the National Statistical Institute for 2017.

Last year's data have not yet been processed, but experts say the amount is not very different. 3 010 694 thousand tonnes is the total waste generated in 2015 and in two years it is 3 074 595 tonnes, the increase is about 60 000 tonnes or about 30 000 tonnes per year.

1 855 727 tonnes are landfilled, 1 001 515 tonnes are separated and 153 452 tonnes are handed over for recycling, Monitor writes.

Romania and Poland dump the smallest amount of garbage - 261 kg and 207 kg per person. Immediately after them are Latvia with 410 kg and Belgium with 420 kg. The largest household waste per person is Denmark with 777 kg and Malta with 647 kg. In principle, the ratio between the population and the generated waste is not calculated per persons, as both the quantities and the morphology of the waste depend on the demographic situation of the region and above all on the economic development. Thus, the Northwestern Region reported 227,475 tonnes of waste and the Southwest was 982,900 tonnes, although the capital is in this region.

Near the Northwestern Region is Central Bulgaria with 368,027 tonnes, the Northeast dumps 403,054 tonnes, in the Southeastern region are recorded a little more than 413,000 tonnes and in the South Central - 615,872 tonnes of garbage.

In 2011, Varna generated 107,000 tonnes, and in 2017 the amount is about 258,000 tonnes. This amount also includes the dumped waste from the sea resorts. Stara Zagora also has a waste growth of 115 to 130,000 tonnes in seven years. In Lovech, however, there is a decrease of the waste - from 104 thousand tonnes in 2011, to only 45 thousand tonnes in 2017.

The normative requirements in Bulgaria are that all settlements with over 5,000 inhabitants should have separate collection containers. Currently, only the small villages or some suburbs of the big cities are not covered. However, this does not concern the full recycling of plastics, which also includes the production of recycled material. In this aspect, Germany ranks first in the EU, and we are at the bottom of the table.