Bulgaria: Whats App Has Collapsed in Some Countries in Europe and Latin America

Whats App has collapsed in some countries in Europe and Latin America. According to Downdetector, who monitors interruptions in popular Internet resources, the crashes began at 2:02 Moscow time, RIA News and News reported. The peak of customer complaints about Whats App malfunctions is 581 complaints.

After the crash Whats App quickly resumed its work. Till now, Downdetector haven't registered any further complaints.

Earlier, it was reported that 79% of Whats App users complained about delivery and receiving issues, 18% of connection problems.

Problems in Whats App's functions have been reported mainly by consumers in Spain, Britain, Germany and Italy, as well as in Latin America - in Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Mexico.

