L’Oréal Bulgaria Employees Join Forces with PULSЕ Foundation to Renovate the Crisis Centre of the Organization

Sofia, June 03, 2019 – The Crisis Centre of PULSE Foundation nearby Sofia was renovated and refreshed by volunteers from L’Oréal Bulgaria. In just one working day – May 31, the employees from the cosmetics company succeeded to change the atmosphere and environment in the centre both inside the building and outside in the big yard and turn it into a better temporary residence. By active engagement in cleaning, painting and embellishing, rearranging, weeding and planting the volunteers expressed their support for the noble cause of PULSE Foundation – providing support to victims of violence and human trafficking.



The Crisis Centre’s renovation was part of L’Oréal’s annual volunteering initiative Citizen Day. This is a day of community volunteering that allows all employees to devote a full day of work time to bringing their skills and energy to social and environmental organisations or NGOs. It is the 10 th time that L’Oréal Bulgaria is organising this event.

PULSE Foundation is one of the oldest and most renowned NGOs in Bulgaria providing protection and support to the victims of violence and human trafficking. The organization also works on the prevention of such acts of violence and trafficking through training courses and its Youth Club of volunteers. 4000 volunteer hours to support various causes a large number of L’Oréal employees all over the world participate each year in this day of community volunteering. In 2018, employees supported 855 non-profit organisations in 63 countries, representing a total 170 000 volunteer hours.



In Bulgaria, this year Citizen Day is organized for 10 th time as so far L’Oréal Bulgaria’s team has supported 10 causes with over 4000 volunteering hours. The missions supported so far include: foster care, support for kids deprived of parental care, fighting deforestation by planting a thousand of trees, cleaning public spaces, renovating a school, etc.

"This initiative demonstrates each year the outstanding commitment and solidarity of our employees with local communities and the world around us”, said Brigitte Streller, General Manager of L’Oréal Bulgaria. "Citizen Day is at the core of our corporate culture and a source of shared pride.”

At Group level, L’Oréal celebrates Citizen Day’s 10 th anniversary and more than 1 million volunteer hours.

Created in 2010, this annual volunteering day has enabled employees from nearly 65 countries to offer more than one million cumulative volunteer hours to hundreds of non-profit organisations and their beneficiaries. Every year, nearly 30,000 employees take part in the various solidarity initiatives proposed during Citizen Day. A worldwide chain of solidarity

Citizen Day takes place in over 60 Countries in which the Group operates.

Bulgaria key figures in 2019:

50 employees

1 supported non-profit organisation

400 volunteer hours altogether



World key figures in 2018:

Close to 30,000 employees in 63 countries

855 non-profit organisations

170,000 volunteer hours

L’Oréal has devoted itself to beauty for over 100 years. With its unique international portfolio of 36 diverse and complementary brands, the Group generated sales amounting to 26.9 billion euros in 2018 and employs 86,000 people worldwide. As the world’s leading beauty company, L’Oréal is present across all distribution networks: mass market, department stores, pharmacies and drugstores, hair salons, travel retail, branded retail and e-commerce. Research and innovation, and a dedicated research team of 3,993 people, are at the core of L’Oréal’s.