Sofia Hosts the international Meeting of Development Banks From the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe

Business » FINANCE | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 11:37| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Sofia Hosts the international Meeting of Development Banks From the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe stolica.bg

Today, Sofia hosts the international meeting of development banks from the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe.

The event is organized by the Bulgarian Development Bank.

The meeting is linked to the new investment program of the European Union - InvestEU. It is based on the strategic investment fund of the so-called Juncker Plan, reports pariteni.bg.

The idea is to support four policy areas, namely infrastructure, research, innovation, digitization, small and medium-sized enterprises and social investment and skills.

This year's edition will also address the important role of national banks for economic development as well as the regional partnership and the implementation of new intelligent growth strategies.

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, developed, banks, Balkans, Western Balkans, europe, Bulgaria, Juncker Plan
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria