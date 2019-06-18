Today, Sofia hosts the international meeting of development banks from the Balkans and Central and Eastern Europe.

The event is organized by the Bulgarian Development Bank.

The meeting is linked to the new investment program of the European Union - InvestEU. It is based on the strategic investment fund of the so-called Juncker Plan, reports pariteni.bg.

The idea is to support four policy areas, namely infrastructure, research, innovation, digitization, small and medium-sized enterprises and social investment and skills.

This year's edition will also address the important role of national banks for economic development as well as the regional partnership and the implementation of new intelligent growth strategies.