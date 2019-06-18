UN: By 2100, Earth's Population Could Reach a Peak of 11 Billion People

The population of the planet will increase by 2 billion people over the next 30 years and will reach 9.7 billion in 2050. This is predicted by a UN report on global demographic change, the French press and TASS said.

By 2100, Earth's population could reach a peak of 11 billion people, the UN says.

Estimates suggest that 50% of the total population growth over the next three decades will come from nine countries - India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Indonesia, Egypt and the United States

In 2027, UN experts are estimating that India will overtake China and occupy the world's number one in the world.

“Many of the fastest growing populations are in the poorest countries, where population growth brings additional challenges in the effort to eradicate poverty, promote gender equality and improve health care and education.", Lu Zhenmin, Undersecretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs said.

The report states that the planet's population is growing older, and this is especially true for countries in Europe and North America. In 2018, the number of people aged 65 and over exceeded the number of children up to the age of five for the first time. The main reasons for the aging of the population are increased life expectancy and decreased fertility levels.

According to the authors of the report, at the moment, The global fertility rate is 2.5 births per woman. By 2050 the indicator will drop to 2.2 newborns. The aging of the population leads to a decrease in the share of people of working age, which is causing serious problems related to the social security of the elderly and the payment of pensions, according to the report.

There is also a rise in the number of countries where there is a decrease in the population, mainly linked to a decrease in birth rates. By 2050, in 55 countries, the population will decrease by at least 1%.