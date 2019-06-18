Severe Car Crash at the Central Junction of "Orlov Most" in Sofia

Society » INCIDENTS | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 09:38| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Severe Car Crash at the Central Junction of "Orlov Most" in Sofia

A serious car crash between two taxis has happened at the central junction of Orlov most in Sofia, there are injured. One of the cars overturned and the other got on the sidewalk.

There are Emergency Assistance teams and the police on the spot. Both cars are seriously damaged. One of the drivers is 45 years old and has a forearm wound. The other driver, 75 years old, has an elbow trauma. In the accident also suffered a 67-year-old woman. She has an elbow injury.

The traumas of all are treated right on the spot of the accident. None of the victims needed hospitalization.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Orlov Most, car crash, injured
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria