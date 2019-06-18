Severe Car Crash at the Central Junction of "Orlov Most" in Sofia
A serious car crash between two taxis has happened at the central junction of Orlov most in Sofia, there are injured. One of the cars overturned and the other got on the sidewalk.
There are Emergency Assistance teams and the police on the spot. Both cars are seriously damaged. One of the drivers is 45 years old and has a forearm wound. The other driver, 75 years old, has an elbow trauma. In the accident also suffered a 67-year-old woman. She has an elbow injury.
The traumas of all are treated right on the spot of the accident. None of the victims needed hospitalization.
