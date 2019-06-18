The BSP Started Consultations on Party Subsidies
It is expected to make calculations during the talks and at a later stage the left to come up with her proposal, reported NOVA TV.
The party's subsidy is again on the agenda for the deputies. The Bulgarian Socialist Party - BSP started political consultations with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms and the United Patriots in parliament.
Expectations are at a later stage the left to come up with her proposal - how much the party subsidy will be reduced.
We remind you that last week, at first reading, the deputies accepted the proposal of GERB, the party subsidy to be reduced from BGN 11 to BGN 1 for a won vote.
At the same time, the MRF went out with a counter-proposal - zero leva of state money, using the American model, with the possibility of financing parties outside. From legal and natural persons.
