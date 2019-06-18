The First Dog Bath Opened in Sofia

The first dog bath opened in the capital. It is built on the principle of self-service, with coins of 1 and 2 levs.

It gives a dog owner the opportunity to bathe him and save him even from the heat out, says Bulgaria on Air.

The dog shower was created by the Sofia chain of pet shops and clinics "Dr. Stefanov" and is located in Sveta Troitsa quarter, 15 Zografski manastir Street, City Park Residence.

According to the chain owner, it is particularly suited to larger dogs, as their home-grooming bathing is becoming a great adventure.

Besides dogs, other types of animals can be bathed. It is provided with shampoo, conditioner, and hairdryer and cloth. Bathing a pet takes no more than five or six minutes.

