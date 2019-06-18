Bulgarian PM Borisov Talked with the UN Secretary-General

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov expressed his full support for UN Secretary General Antony Guterres' ambition to become the leader in achieving climate-neutral levels of emissions by 2050, the government's press service said.

In a phone conversation between the two, at the initiative of the UN Secretary-General, Guterres thanked the Prime Minister for his personal commitment to environmental issues and the assertion of commitments by the Bulgarian Government on the Paris Climate Agreement.

Gutteres invited Borisov to take part in the Climate Summit organized by him during the ministerial week in the context of the opening of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, the statement said.

"As a party to the Paris Agreement and an EU Member State, Bulgaria is behind the commitments made at national and European level," Borisov also said. The Prime Minister stressed that our country is overtaking its commitment to increase the share of renewable energy use, reaching 18.8% of the EU's leading position.

Climate change is not an abstraction, but a fact, Prime Minister Borisov said, adding that this is the biggest challenge facing the world now and in the future. The Prime Minister was categorical that it is vital to continue efforts to protect the environment. We keep the pure nature, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov assured at the end of the telephone conversation.