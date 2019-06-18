Lightning Strikes a 20-year-old in Sofia
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Lightning hit 20-year-old youth in Sofia last night, NOVA reported. The incident occurred between the blocks in the bc. "Lyulin." The young man walked his dog.
An Emergency Assistance team was called immediately. The boy was taken to Pirogov, but died immediately before being taken to an anti-shock room.
In the place where the lightning had fallen, there were police, as well as Emergency Response teams, which helped the shocked witnesses cope with the ridiculous incident.
The young man's pet has not survived either.
- » Severe Car Crash near the Sea Capital of Bulgaria - Varna - Two Women Died
- » One Man Died, Four Are Injured in a Car Accident with a Police Patrol Car
- » New Contamination after Oil Spill! This Time near Burgas
- » Door in a School Yard Falls Down, Wounds a Student
- » Two Boys Fell From a Railway Junction Near Pazardzhik After The Railing Collapsed
- » 77-year-old Woman was Attacked and Bitten by a Pitbull in a Montana Village