European Court Organizes Round Table on Effective Investigations into Killings and ill-treatment in Sofia, Bulgaria

On 20 and 21 June the Department for the Execution of the European Court’s Judgments is organising a round table in Sofia on the Strasbourg Court’s judgments against Bulgaria concerning ineffective investigations into violations of the right to life and the prohibition of torture and other forms of ill-treatment, including the need to ensure that investigations targeting a Chief Prosecutor are independent. The round table is organised in cooperation with the Ministry of Justice and with the assistance of the National Institute of Justice.

During its Human Rights meeting last March, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, while acknowledging progress in certain respects, requested the authorities to prioritise the adoption of further measures in the following areas:

safeguarding effectiveness of the opening of criminal investigations;

guaranteeing the independence of investigations against the Chief Prosecutor;

upholding the independence of judges by allowing the Supreme Judicial Council to assess requests for suspension of a judge charged with a criminal offence.

The aim of the round table is to follow up on progress achieved in the execution of these judgments and to explore possible avenues of further cooperation between the Execution Department and the Bulgarian authorities.