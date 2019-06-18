A Forum for Pre-clinical Research was Held with the Participation of BSMEPA

Tighter regulations on food supplements have been requested by Biotech and Health Cluster Bulgaria. The issue was pointed out during a discussion forum on „Bulgaria’s Opportunities to Become an European Hub for Preclinical Studies and Phases 1,2,3 and 4“. Further options for certification of biotechnology laboratories and mapping of preclinical testing centers were discussed.

„We are a representative sample of the biotech business in Bulgaria. We all know that the link between science and business is broken. Our goal is to support people’s awareness, to shorten the distance between scientists and their complex discoveries that can reach the end user”, explained Mrs. Cristina Eskenazi, Cluster’s chairwoman.

Participation in the forum was held by Mrs. Karina Angelieva, Deputy Minister of Education and Science, Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency, Ms Asya Paskaleva, Executive Director of Bulgarian Center for Bioethics, Representatives of the Fund of Funds, BESCO, Sofia Tech Park, scientific organizations, private companies, members and partners of the Cluster, scientists and experts in the field of healthcare and biotechnology, representatives of National Science Programs, interested members of the National Contact Network of Horizon 2020, Representatives of scientific organizations and others.

Biotechnology and Health Cluster Bulgaria brings together over 20 companies from the sector.