Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA: „There is a lot of Ways to Find Resource, more Important is to Use it Properly“

It is very important to find a way of not only absorb but also use properly the existing resource. „Now we have to sow what will be harvested in time.“ With these words, the Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency. Dr. Boyko Takov welcomed the participants at the opening of the International Fair and Conference of Ideas and Innovations, which was held on June 12 and 13, 2019 at Sofia University.

The event is part of the international project „i3“ – Education for Ideas, Inventions and Innovations for Entrepreneurship „, funded under the EU INTERREG program „Balkans – Mediterranean“.

Mrs. Kristina Zlatanova, project manager and administrative director of the Bulgarian Economic Forum, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kostio Stoichev, Head of Economic and Social Geography / Regional Development and Policy Department at Sofia University, participated in the opening of the accompanying Fair. , Prof. Atanas Gerdjikov, Rector of Alma Mater, and Marius Sava Kunduridis, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus in Bulgaria.

„Many universities make science on a high level, but their relationship with business is difficult,“ Prof. Gerdjikov summarized the problem in our country. The aim of such initiatives is to learn and to encourage young people to start a commercial venture, the Rector of Sofia University also said. „I think that such conferences give us wings,“ was the assessment of Marius Sava Kunduridis

50 exhibitors – 10 Bulgarian and 40 foreign will present their business and ideas during the International Fair in the Sofia University’s Aula. Among them are representatives of Albania, Bulgaria, Greece, Cyprus and Northern Macedonia. The focus of the conference is on topics such as lifestyle, environment, energy, technology and information technology.