Opportunities for Partnership between BSMEPA and America for Bulgaria Foundation were Discussed on a Meeting with Representatives from the Two Institutions

„The common goals and projects of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency and the America for Bulgaria Foundation are a chance for development of the entrepreneurial environment in our country“, said Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of BSMEPA during a meeting today with representatives of the Foundation.

Dr. Takov presented to the guests the outgoing projects of BSMEPA, focusing on the opportunities that small and medium-sized enterprises can take advantage of. There is a final agreement on the indicative program, which is prepared entirely on the basis of feedback from the business. „We do not make any suggestions on it. But about the trade missions we have turned things around and want to show the Bulgarian business some different markets and destinations than usual.“ The Executive Director of BSMEPA added that these markets have huge potential.

On the meeting were also presented the opportunities opened up to the companies, the OPIC voucher schemes and the National Innovation Fund.

Representatives from the America for Bulgaria Foundation have talked about initiatives to support the development of the private sector in Bulgaria. The project BASE – my business is my future, funded by the Foundation, was presented in detail. Training for beginner entrepreneurs is free of charge and ends with the preparation of a business plan to apply to funders.

The talks had a learning objective and the participants agreed to continue their contacts in the future.