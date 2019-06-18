More than 70 Companies Took part in a Digital Conference Organized by BSMEPA

With increased interest from the business, a conference „The Digital World – Today and Tomorrow“ was held with participants from the Black Sea region. The Forum today was organized by Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency in the context of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC) – the most representative and institutionally developed organization in the Black Sea region. More than 70 Bulgarian companies took part in the event focusing public attention on digitization and its role in increasing the productivity and competitiveness of enterprises.

The participants united around the claim that the quality of the human ressoures is the key to the digitization process. „Qualified labor force will become more and more difficult to find and to keep,“ said Mr. Peter Kotsev of TechnoLogica EAD. He spoke about the role of the state in the process of selecting „majors for the enterprises“ and training of specialists. „Bulgaria can become a leader in digitization if, apart from the training of staff, it also emphasizes on the collectivity. I am talking about the joint preparation of projects by several companies to get to the global market. „This sums up on the basis of experience Mr. Anastas Shopov from ERP.BG. Mr. Tony Leulmes of IMECC Ltd shared his view that if Bulgaria wants to become a leader in the field of technological progress, „it has to bet on the speed and quality of the Internet.“

The introduction of state-of-the-art methods and technological innovations in the production process is a priority for enterprises and the whole economy, it became clear during panel discussions. The need for an effective state policy for the technological development of enterprises was also pointed out.

„Within a few weeks, we are launching the collecting of R & D projects to support the state. The start of the 10th Session of the National Innovation Fund in practice means that the state has been thinking about the technological development of the business for years. Up to now, more than 450 projects have been funded with a total of 55 million leva.“ This was stated at the opening of the forum by Dr. Boyko Takov, Executive Director of Bulgarian Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises Promotion Agency. „I want to emphasize on the business activity as far as the implementation of new technologies is concerned. We have not yet open the application process for the voucher scheme for providing ICT services to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and we already have several queries per week. Approved beneficiaries will be able to use the tools to create websites, increase cyber security, digital marketing. These are just some of the opportunities,“ Dr. Boyko Takov also pointed out.

Mr. Russy Ivanov, Director General of the European Affairs Directorate in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria, also welcomed the participants. Under the slogan „Sea of ​​Opportunities“, the main goal of the ongoing BSEC Chairmanship is to explore, together with the other Member States, the potential for expanding and deepening regional cooperation in the Black Sea region in the context of an adequate response to the current challenges. In this respect, promoting sustainable development, including for SMEs, deserves an important place.

The conference was attended by panelists from technology companies, Bulgarian Cyber Security Association, Bulgarian Association of Certified Ethical Hackers, State Agency for Electronic Management and others.