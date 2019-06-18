Bulgaria’s Foreign Minister Participates in the Council for Foreign Affairs

Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva leads the Bulgarian delegation to participate in the Council for Foreign Affairs and the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports BNT.

On 17th of June, EU's Foreign Ministers discussed current global issues. A discussion on the EU's Global Strategy takes place three years after its inception.

They also discussed an improvement of the Common Foreign and Security Policy in view of the geopolitical challenges.

The situation in Sudan was also a topic of the talks.