US Embassy in Sofia Delivers Offer for Acquisition of Eight F-16 Jet Fighters

Politics » DEFENSE | June 18, 2019, Tuesday // 08:30| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: US Embassy in Sofia Delivers Offer for Acquisition of Eight F-16 Jet Fighters

The U.S. Embassy Sofia Office of Defense Cooperation formally delivered to the Bulgarian Ministry of Defence a Letter of Offer and Acceptance encompassing a potential agreement on Bulgarian acquisition of eight F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft, weapons systems, associated long term sustainment and support systems, as well as comprehensive training for pilots and support personnel, according to the official statement posted on the website of the US Embassy in Sofia.
U.S. Embassy Sofia expresses satisfaction with the work of the Bulgarian military and financial expert delegation who ensured that the proposal takes into account the requirements of the Bulgarian Air Force. The United States looks forward to finalising this contract with the Government of Bulgaria in accordance with Bulgarian procedural requirements, the statement reads.

Defense » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria