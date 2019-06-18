Over 200 Groups will Participate at Rozhen 2019 National Folklore Fair

June 18, 2019, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Over 200 Groups will Participate at Rozhen 2019 National Folklore Fair Rozhen 2015

Over 200 groups will participate at Rozhen 2019, the National Folklore Fair, which this year will take place from 19 to 21 July, Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melevov told Focus Radio. In his words, over 30,000 people have attended the major event in previous years, which requires an efficient organisation that began in February. At Rozhen meadows visitors will see once again traditional customs, crafts, contest for authentic folk costumes and others, the mayor said. "The festival will include an interesting folklore programme from all regions of Bulgaria, an evening with favourite artists," the mayor said, adding that Rozhen is prepared to welcome all its visitors, there will be enough free parking spaces, busses will also be available. There are no vacant places of accommodation in Smolyan and the area for the days of the event, said the mayor.

 

