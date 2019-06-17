Yordanka Fandakova: The Conditions in the Kindergartens and Schools in Sofia are European

,,Sofia is not only an administrative but also an educational capital. My cause for 15 years is to gradually move towards a one-shift school regime.''

This was said by the mayor of Sofia Yordanka Fandakova during the inspection of the construction of the new building of the First English Language School in Sofia.

,,As a municipality we strive to improve conditions for children and teachers. That is why we also make these investments in the construction of kindergartens and schools'', added the mayor of Sofia.

,,Only in 2019 is planned to build 15 kindergartens. Where the conditions are working, they are European'', Fandakova added and reminded that for 2019 there is a record budget of BGN 80 million for kindergartens and schools.

A document has been prepared by the Ministry of Education and Science to regulate the area and number of pupils. It is not yet clear when the new requirements will be introduced.