Chief Architect of Warsaw Comes to Sofia for "Talks About the City"

Chief Architect of Warsaw, Poland Marlena Happach arrives in Sofia to participate in the fourth event of "Talks about the city", Sofia Municipality announced.

The organizer and host of the event is the Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.

The event is on Thursday 20th of June at 6 pm at the Military Club and the theme is "Walking City".

Again in our capital, we will be hosting an arch. Sergei Kuznetsov, Chief Architect of Moscow, Russia, and arch.Joni Baboci, Head of Territorial Planning Directorate, Tirana, Albania, Arch. Galina Tascheva, a specialist in town planning, urban design and architectural design, who has over 20 years of experience in sustainable urban development, Miami, Florida.



They all arrive in Sofia at the invitation of Chief Architect Zdravko Zdravkov.

The event will discuss important topics in urban planning.

Moderator of the discussion will be arch. Lubo Georgiev, head of "Vision for Sofia".