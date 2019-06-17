Bulgaria Joins NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence

At a solemn ceremony with raising its national flag, Bulgaria joined NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence. The Centre is located in Tallinn, Estonia, and currently has 25 members.

The first secretary of the Embassy of Bulgaria in Finland, accredited to Estonia, Milen Dimitrov presented Bulgaria to the event. Together with Bulgaria, Denmark, Norway and Romania joined at the centre in the same ceremony.

The Centre’s mission is to improve the capacity, cooperation and information sharing among NATO, its member nations and partners in cyber defence through education, research and development, analyses and consultations. Joining the Centre, Bulgaria will be able to build and develop national operational capabilities in cyber security.

The Centre’s kernel includes a diverse group of experts: researchers, analysts and lecturers. The combination of military, governmental and industrial environments allows the Center to provide a comprehensive approach to cyber-security.

This centre is the largest among 25 other similar centres within NATO. At present, Japan, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia and Switzerland are leading talks for the process of joining, and Luxembourg and Australia have expressed a desire to start them.

At the moment, the countries who are participating in the Centre’s work are Belgium, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain , Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, Austria, Finland and Sweden.