GERB Didn't Respond to the BSP's Invitation for a Meeting Regarding the Parties State Subsidies

The first initialed meeting of BSP to reduce the parties state subsidies from 11 to 1 lev. failed after GERB didn’t respond to the Socialists' invitation for talks in the parliament about the forthcoming changes in the amount of subsidies.

On Friday, GERB sent a statement to the media stating that they did not consider it necessary to hold a further meeting on this topic and insisted that they strongly supported the government's decision to reduce the party subsidy to BGN 1 for an actually received vote.

Tomorrow the BSP invited DPS and United Patriots to meetings. So far, there is no formal information whether these invited political forces will be able to take part in such talks.

Earlier today, Dragomir Stoinev of the BSP confirmed the talks and commented that the left supports the reduction of party subsidies without, however, interfering with the normal functioning of the parties.