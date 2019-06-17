Until June 30th, Turkey Won't Export Electricity to Bulgaria
June 17, 2019, Monday
Due to problems in the Turkish power system, the Turkish operator TEIAS reduces the transmission capacity towards Turkey to Bulgaria to 0 MW between 17.06.2019 and 30.06.2019 and there will be no imports of electricity from Turkey to Bulgaria for this period. This was announced by the Electricity System Operator (ESO), quoted by BTA.
Bulgaria's transmission capacities towards Turkey remain unchanged, the report said.
