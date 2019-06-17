Until June 30th, Turkey Won't Export Electricity to Bulgaria

Business | June 17, 2019, Monday // 17:02| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Until June 30th, Turkey Won't Export Electricity to Bulgaria

Due to problems in the Turkish power system, the Turkish operator TEIAS reduces the transmission capacity towards Turkey to Bulgaria to 0 MW between 17.06.2019 and 30.06.2019 and there will be no imports of electricity from Turkey to Bulgaria for this period. This was announced by the Electricity System Operator (ESO), quoted by BTA.

Bulgaria's transmission capacities towards Turkey remain unchanged, the report said.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: turkey, Bulgaria, electricity, export
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria