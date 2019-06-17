Severe Car Crash near the Sea Capital of Bulgaria - Varna - Two Women Died

Two women died in a severe car crash near the village of Kamenar. About 10:10 AM a car has collided with a truck at the T-shaped junction for the village of Dolishte after the road fork to Kamenar, This was reported by the directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Varna.

As a result of the accident two women of the car have died. There was also a child in the car which was taken to the hospital by another passing-by car. Its condition is severe, reports BGNews.

It works to clarify The details and circumstances surrounding the case are yet to be clarified, as well as the perpetrators identities. The incident is being investigated.

