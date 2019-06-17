Can Bulgaria Build on Its Sunny Beach Success With British Holidaymakers?

The summer months are edging ever closer and people across the world are getting ready to travel to a range of locations to enjoy some sunshine, a bit of culture and – perhaps most importantly – unwind away from the world of work.

Of course, Bulgaria has a lot to offer from a tourism perspective, but new research has revealed that one of its resorts, in particular, could prove to be a big hit with British holidaymakers in the coming months.

Great value

According to the Holiday Costs Barometer created by Post Office Travel Money, Sunny Beach is the best value holiday destination for Britons ahead of Eurozone areas including the Algarve and Marmaris in Turkey.

The result means that it is the sixth consecutive year that the Bulgarian beach resort has topped the poll, which found that the price of key tourist purchases including coffee, beer, sun cream and evening meals in the location was around a third cheaper than in any of the Eurozone destinations included in the study.

Such findings undoubtedly highlight how Sunny Beach is effectively competing against rival destinations, while the research also reflects well on Bulgaria tourism in general. In 2014, it is thought that the country welcomed more than seven million international tourists, while tourism contributed 3.7 per cent of the country’s GDP.

More to offer?

However, while the success of Sunny Beach as a destination is undoubtedly welcome, should more be done to promote other areas of Bulgaria to tourists coming from regions including Britain?

Bulgaria can offer a diverse range of experiences to holidaymakers, from the history and heritage of Sofia to major historical landmarks sites like the Rila Monastery – a large Eastern Orthodox monastery founded in the 10th century which is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Skiing holidays are also on offer within in the country across regions like Bansko and Borovets, while those seeking a casino break could find it here too.

In terms of the latter, casino gaming is arguably more popular than ever thanks to the rise of online casinos. Such sites now offer a range of games, with this page on the table games at Aspers Casino Online showing how a range of experiences from European Blackjack to Grand Hold’Em are now available at the touch of a button. With this in mind, a resort like the International Hotel & Casino at Golden Sands could be a great option for those looking to take their gaming offline - and an increasing number of people do, after playing online for the first time.

Building on success

The success of Sunny Beach as a tourist destination for British holidaymakers is undoubtedly very positive for Bulgaria, but many may well be hoping that steps can be taken to also promote other aspects of what the country has to offer.

With Bulgaria providing so many different types of holiday experience these days, it may well be time for the country to build on Sunny Beach’s standing see how it can get more Britons enjoying other aspects of the region too.