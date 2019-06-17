Bulgarian Foreign Minister Will Participate in the Council for Foreign Affairs and the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva leads the Bulgarian delegation to participate in the Council for Foreign Affairs and the General Affairs Council in Luxembourg.
Today, the EU's Foreign Ministers will debate topical global issues. A debate on the EU's Global Strategy will take place three years after its inception.
An improvement of the Common Foreign and Security Policy will also be considered in view of the geopolitical challenges.
The situation in Sudan will also be the topic of the talks.
An EU-Jordan Association Council will also be held today.
