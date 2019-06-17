Greece Will Ask the EU to Impose Sanctions on Turkey

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | June 17, 2019, Monday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Greece Will Ask the EU to Impose Sanctions on Turkey pixabay.com

The reason - there is information that Turkey is doing drilling for natural gas exploration near Cyprus, reported NOVA TV. 


Greece will ask the European Union to impose sanctions on Turkey. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he has coordinated his actions with another member of the EU, Cyprus, and will prepare the necessary diplomatic moves. The reason is that Turkey is making drills for gas exploration west of Cyprus.

Athens says it is the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus and drilling is a violation of international law.

"The message we want to send today is that the Greek people are safe, but also that who violates the sovereign rights of Greece and the sovereign rights of Cyprus, another member of the European Union, and which violates international law in the region, must knows that there will be consequences, "said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Southeast Europe » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Alexis Tsipras, greece, turkey, drilling, natural gas, Cyprus, Athens
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria