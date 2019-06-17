Greece Will Ask the EU to Impose Sanctions on Turkey

The reason - there is information that Turkey is doing drilling for natural gas exploration near Cyprus, reported NOVA TV.



Greece will ask the European Union to impose sanctions on Turkey. Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he has coordinated his actions with another member of the EU, Cyprus, and will prepare the necessary diplomatic moves. The reason is that Turkey is making drills for gas exploration west of Cyprus.

Athens says it is the Exclusive Economic Zone of Cyprus and drilling is a violation of international law.

"The message we want to send today is that the Greek people are safe, but also that who violates the sovereign rights of Greece and the sovereign rights of Cyprus, another member of the European Union, and which violates international law in the region, must knows that there will be consequences, "said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.