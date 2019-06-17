There is no Information on an Increase in the Snakes Population in the Capital

Bulgaria: There is no Information on an Increase in the Snakes Population in the Capital pixabay.com

,,There is no information on an increase in the snakes population in the capital. No poisonous reptiles were found.'' This was announced by the herpetologist Atanas Grozdanov.

The snakes are in a number that is constant and there are factors for their decrease and not increase, reported BNT.

According to the herpetologist Emilia Vacheva there are no poisonous snakes in the capital because they can not live in an urban environment.

,,There is no danger and we should not worry. Most common in the city are the water snakes - gray and yellow-eyed'', she added.

They  are not poisonous and not dangerous. Experts have repeatedly explained that there can be no dangerous snakes in Sofia, and the signals for such snakes are incorrect and are intended to create panic among people.

