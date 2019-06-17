Rain and Thunder in Western and Central Bulgaria in the Afternoon
It will be sunny today, but around noon and in the afternoon cumulus and cumulonimbus clouds will form bringing rain showers and thunder to many places in western and central Bulgaria, with chances of hail, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) announced.
There will be light northeast wind, increasing to moderate in eastern areas. Hot with maximum temperatures between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia - about 29°C.
The atmospheric pressure will be close to the average for June.
