Information Days for Bulgarian Citizens in Cyprus

Politics » DIPLOMACY | June 17, 2019, Monday // 09:36| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Information Days for Bulgarian Citizens in Cyprus pixabay.com

The Office for Labor and Social Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy organized information days for Bulgarian citizens in Cyprus.

Our compatriots will receive information on the procedures for confirming retirement in the European Union.

Consultations were provided on the various types of benefits - old age, unemployment, maternity, disability. Practical questions on the procedures for certifying length of service and the specifics for its calculation in Cyprus will be clarified.

Within two days - today and tomorrow, Bulgarians can get the information they need in the embassy building of Bulgaria.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cyprus, information days, Bulgaria, diplomacy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria