The Office for Labor and Social Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy organized information days for Bulgarian citizens in Cyprus.

Our compatriots will receive information on the procedures for confirming retirement in the European Union.

Consultations were provided on the various types of benefits - old age, unemployment, maternity, disability. Practical questions on the procedures for certifying length of service and the specifics for its calculation in Cyprus will be clarified.

Within two days - today and tomorrow, Bulgarians can get the information they need in the embassy building of Bulgaria.