Information Days for Bulgarian Citizens in Cyprus
The Office for Labor and Social Affairs of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy organized information days for Bulgarian citizens in Cyprus.
Our compatriots will receive information on the procedures for confirming retirement in the European Union.
Consultations were provided on the various types of benefits - old age, unemployment, maternity, disability. Practical questions on the procedures for certifying length of service and the specifics for its calculation in Cyprus will be clarified.
Within two days - today and tomorrow, Bulgarians can get the information they need in the embassy building of Bulgaria.
- » Foreign Minister: We will Establish Regular Contact between the Diplomats of Bulgaria and UAE
- » Rumen Radev Met with Hungarian President Janos Ader in Budapest
- » TASS: Russia Ready to Develop Cooperation with Bulgaria
- » The Process of Preparing the Bulgaria-Romania Program 2021-2027 was Launched
- » Chief Prosecutor Sotir Tsatsarov is on a Working Visit to Romania
- » Is the Friendship Treaty Between Bulgaria and Northern Macedonia is Applying Effective?