Borisov and Maria Gabriel Discuss the Construction of a Supercomputer in Bulgaria
Supercomputer in Bulgaria - topic of conversation between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel. Bulgaria will be one of the eight countries where a European supercomputer will work on a world level.
The European Commission is expected to spend a total of € 840 million to build super-fast calculations centers. It is expected the supercomputers to work in the second half of next year.
Our country is one of the eight locations worldwide selected for the project. The other places in the world are Barcelona (Spain), Bologna (Italy), Kenyan (Finland), Minu (Portugal), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Bissen (Luxembourg) and Maribor (Slovenia).
