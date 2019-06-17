Borisov and Maria Gabriel Discuss the Construction of a Supercomputer in Bulgaria

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 17, 2019, Monday // 09:29| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Borisov and Maria Gabriel Discuss the Construction of a Supercomputer in Bulgaria pixabay.com

Bulgaria will be one of the eight countries where a European supercomputer will work on a world level, reported NOVA TV.


Supercomputer in Bulgaria - topic of conversation between Prime Minister Boyko Borissov and EU Commissioner Maria Gabriel. Bulgaria will be one of the eight countries where a European supercomputer will work on a world level.

The European Commission is expected to spend a total of € 840 million to build super-fast calculations centers. It is expected the supercomputers to work in the second half of next year.

Our country is one of the eight locations worldwide selected for the project. The other places in the world are Barcelona (Spain), Bologna (Italy), Kenyan (Finland), Minu (Portugal), Ostrava (Czech Republic), Bissen (Luxembourg) and Maribor (Slovenia).

 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Maria Gabriel, supercomputers, innovation, europe
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria