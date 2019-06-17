Attention: Dangerous Weight Loss Pills

Dangerous weight loss pills are sold freely on the market. A NOVA experiment has proven in a laboratory that food supplements contain sibutramine. The substance is banned by the European Medicines Agency in 2010 because it can cause myocardial infarction and cardiac arrest.

How dangerous is Sibutramine for our heart?

"Sibutramine itself increases the incidence of strokes and insultus." A Fat Burner in 2014 has found an epidemic of liver damage, liver transplants and even deaths, "said the Head of Department of Cardiology at City Clinic Assoc. doc. Yana Simova.

People who sell these weight loss pills undisturbed are looking for