UN Supports Oceanix’s Design for an Innovative Floating City

At a special UN event dedicated to the threat which seaside settlements are facing due to the constantly rising altitude, the idea of ​​building a floating city was presented.

The event presented how fully independent settlements on the water can produce their own food, energy, fresh water with zero waste.

At the round table, a group of builders, engineers and architects presented a concept of an accessible floating city where 10,000 people could live. It will be built of hexagonal platforms, each of which will have about 300 inhabitants, and the buildings will be high between 4 and 7 floors.

The entire city would contain six villages, for a total of around 10,000 residents.

"Everybody on the team actually wants to get this built," said Marc Collins, the CEO of Oceanix, a company that builds floating structures. "We're not just theorizing."

Though it still needs funding, it's essentially a toolkit for investors brave enough to take on the project.

The structure itself will be moored to the bottom of the ocean and will rely entirely on the concept of so-called "ocean farming", which means growing food under the surface of the water. For example, cells under the platforms could collect mussels, squid and other types of seafood. Aquaponics systems will use fish waste to help fertilize plants while vertical farms will generate year-round production. Both technologies could help the city self-sufficient to food during a hurricane or other natural disaster.

Either cars or vehicles with harmful emissions will be forbidden. Even garbage trucks won’t be provided - trash pneumatic tubes will be installed. They will transport the waste to a sorting station where they could be identified and redirected. The city will also have a water system that extracts clean water from the air.