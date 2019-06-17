Plane Blew Tires upon Landing at US Airport

A passenger plane accident has closed the international airport in the American city of Newark, New Jersey. The machine left the runway on landing.

There are no perished and seriously injured. Several people had minor injuries and received medical help on the spot, Nova Television reported.

There were 166 passengers on board.

According to the airport's rescue teams and the FAA, the first indications are that the tires blew out on the left main landing gear as the aircraft was landing. The machine veered to the left side of the pavement, left the track and got stuck in a grassy area.

Later, United Airlines confirmed to CNN that the plane did not leave the runway. The airline said the plane "experienced multiple flat tires upon landing" and "became disabled."

The plane had to be pulled off, shutting down the airport for a few hours.