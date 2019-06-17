People Can See Jupiter and its Bright Moons till the End of the Summer

On Sunday, the Astronomical Observatory of Rozhen peak opens doors for everyone who is curious to look into the cosmos. During the summer season the most visible on the night horizon are the planets giants Saturn and Jupiter.

In order to see the heavenly show in its full glamour, we must look for a distant place, away from the city lights and a clear sky, which is difficult in June. The performance usually starts after sunset, and on Rozhen peak in the Rhodopes it is dazzling.

There are plenty of applications for all mobile platforms that help us navigate where Jupiter really is. At its closest point to Earth, the planet is only 600 million kilometers away from us.

"After the sunset, Jupiter appears on the southeast horizon, and Saturn comes out one and a half hours later," Nikola Petrov from RAO Rozhen explained in the TV show “Wake up” which airs on NOVA TV.

The radius of this giant is 11 times larger than the earthly one. Its gravity is the strongest in the solar system, and if you weigh 100 pounds, Jupiter's weight will be 240. But this inhospitable world is our saviour of dangerous asteroids.

"Jupiter attracts and diverts asteroids. They even fall on the planet. Thus the likelihood of a blow to the planet Earth, is being reduced“ Petrov explained.