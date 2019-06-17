Boris Johnson Remains the Favourite for May’s Position

In the UK, opinion polls show that Boris Johnson is a clear favourite for the Tory leader not only in parliament but also among voters, BNR reported. Esther McVey, one of the dropouts in the Tory Leader Battle, said she supports Boris Johnson in the ongoing race.

McVey, who dropped out in the first round of the race, announced her support for Boris Johnson. This suggests that lawmakers who voted for her last week, will support Boris Johnson in the second round on Tuesday. Of course, this is not necessarily because it depends on the MPs themselves.

Yesterday on Channel 4, the candidates led a debate, but Boris Johnson has declined to participate. The former foreign minister, however, agreed to participate in a BBC debate on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, two polls - the Times and the Sun - show that Boris Johnson is far more popular among voters than any other candidate. Observer, however, wrote today that senior members of the Conservative Party have stated that Boris Johnson's attempts to satisfy hardline Brexit supporters will push the party to "devastating general elections" after months.

A former minister said: “We’ve all invested heavily in backing Boris. But he has got to keep his word. If he lets us down, it’s over.”

“We’ve had so many broken promises from Theresa May and we are not going to be let down by Boris Johnson. We’ve told him in no uncertain terms, and I think he gets it.”