Tourism in Sri Lanka Revives after the Bomb Attacks

The tourist industry in Sri Lanka was affected after the bomb attacks. Now it is trying to attract visitors back to its beaches, which were abandoned after the deadly bomb attacks on Easter. At the same time, hotel owners lower their prices and offer promotions in key markets like Russia, Investor.bg transmits.

Tourism, which carries about 5 percent of Sri Lanka's gross domestic product, has diminished as Islamists bombed luxury hotels and temples on April 21, killing 250 people, including 40 foreigners.

UK, India and the United States are among the countries that issued tourist warnings for Sri Lanka, an island famous for its beaches, ancient Buddhist temples and beautiful hills that Lonely Planet chose to be the top destination for 2019.

These warnings led to a wave of canceled overnight stays and a drop in bookings during the Monsoon season.

To become an attractive tourist destination again, Sri Lanka has hosted international sporting events and has introduced a minimum number of hotel nights. The state-owned SriLankan Airlines offers special offers and promotions along with the government.

Some hotels are rejecting the one-day travel charges and the groups are offered a free shuttle to and from the airport.