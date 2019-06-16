Macron: The EU Sides with Cyprus in the Dispute with Turkey
French President Emmanuel Macron called on Turkey to stop the illegal activities in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, France 24 reported.
Macron said the EU would not give up its position. Europe has already called on Turkey to withdraw its ships for natural gas drilling in the region.
“I want to reiterate my solidarity with Cyprus and my support and respect for its sovereignty. Turkey must stop its illegal activities in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.The European Union will not show weakness on this matter,” Macron said.
He added that the work on the euro zone reform will continue. According to him, it is important to have a European Deposit Guarantee.
