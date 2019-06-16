One Man Died, Four Are Injured in a Car Accident with a Police Patrol Car

Bulgaria: One Man Died, Four Are Injured in a Car Accident with a Police Patrol Car

A man has died and four are seriously injured in a car accident, BTA announced at the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Lovech.

The incident took place at about 12:30 on the Sofia-Varna road, near Yablanitsa. In the head-on collision were involved a police patrol car with three employees inside, and another car with a Varna registration with two people. The causes of the crash are still unclear.

The Center for Emergency Medical Assistance in Lovech announced that the three injured policemen from the patrol car were transported to the Military Hospital in Sofia. One of them is in a severe life-threatening condition. 

A man who traveled in the other car died on the way to the hospital. A woman from the same vehicle was fractured and was transported for treatment in Pleven’s hospital.

The traffic in the area of ​​the crash is regulated by traffic police.

