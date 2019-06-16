Bulgarian Parliament Adopted Changes to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act
Bulgaria’s Parliament approved amendments to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act, which finally banned the deployment of tents, umbrellas, loungers and other beach accessories on the sand dunes, reports BNT.
The new texts also ban the passage, parking and stay of vehicles on dunes, except in the case of permitted construction.
Free campsites are still forbidden in the 2-kilometre zone of the beach, but the changes provide for special zones where campsites can be created, but this will not happen this season.
Violation will be subject to significant fines.
