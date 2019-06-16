Bulgarian Parliament Adopted Changes to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act

Politics » DOMESTIC | June 16, 2019, Sunday // 11:41| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Parliament Adopted Changes to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act

Bulgaria’s Parliament approved amendments to the Black Sea Coast Planning Act, which finally banned the deployment of tents, umbrellas, loungers and other beach accessories on the sand dunes, reports BNT. 

The new texts also ban the passage, parking and stay of vehicles on dunes, except in the case of permitted construction.

Free campsites are still forbidden in the 2-kilometre zone of the beach, but the changes provide for special zones where campsites can be created, but this will not happen this season.

Violation will be subject to significant fines.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria