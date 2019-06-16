The Oldest Mosque in Bulgaria is Now Open to Visitors after a Major Overhaul

The oldest active Muslim temple in Bulgaria - "Eski Mosque" in Haskovo was officially opened after over 1.5 years of major renovation in the presence of many guests, BTA reported.

According to an Arabic inscription built at the entrance of the temple, it was built in 1394, and some sources point it as the oldest mosque in the Balkans. In 1968 it was declared a monument of culture. During the general renovation, the church was completely renovated, the interior was decorated with new carvings, made by craftsmen from Northern Macedonia, the foundations of the minaret were strengthened.

This is a historic event for our city. The Prayer House was at the brink of ruin, said Haskovo regional mufti, Bassy Eminefendi. He stressed that the sanitation had preserved the original structure without affecting the integrity of the historical value. The funds for the repairs were provided by the Chief Mufti's Office, financial support was also received from Turkey.

