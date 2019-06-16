7.4 on the Richter Scale near New Zealand

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale this morning in the area of ​​the Kermadake island group in the southern Pacific Ocean, Reuters and AP reported, referring to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the center, there is no threat to a tsunami for Hawaii. Authorities in New Zealand have also said there is no tsunami threat to the country, and only a slight rise in sea level is expected on a part of the coast.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was 875 km northeast of the Nonguango city of New Zealand at a depth of 10km below the seabed.

The unbearable Kermadel archipelago, which is under New Zealand's jurisdiction, has increased volcanic activity.