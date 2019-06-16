7.4 on the Richter Scale near New Zealand

Society » ENVIRONMENT | June 16, 2019, Sunday // 11:23| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: 7.4 on the Richter Scale near New Zealand

An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale this morning in the area of ​​the Kermadake island group in the southern Pacific Ocean, Reuters and AP reported, referring to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

According to the center, there is no threat to a tsunami for Hawaii. Authorities in New Zealand have also said there is no tsunami threat to the country, and only a slight rise in sea level is expected on a part of the coast.

According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was 875 km northeast of the Nonguango city of New Zealand at a depth of 10km below the seabed.

The unbearable Kermadel archipelago, which is under New Zealand's jurisdiction, has increased volcanic activity.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria