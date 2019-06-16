7.4 on the Richter Scale near New Zealand
An earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale this morning in the area of the Kermadake island group in the southern Pacific Ocean, Reuters and AP reported, referring to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.
According to the center, there is no threat to a tsunami for Hawaii. Authorities in New Zealand have also said there is no tsunami threat to the country, and only a slight rise in sea level is expected on a part of the coast.
According to the US Geological Survey, the epicenter was 875 km northeast of the Nonguango city of New Zealand at a depth of 10km below the seabed.
The unbearable Kermadel archipelago, which is under New Zealand's jurisdiction, has increased volcanic activity.
- » What will Be the Weather in the Coming Week?
- » Sunny and Hot Today, Maximum Temperatures Between 29°C and 34°C
- » Earthquake Measuring 3.8 on the Richter Scale Was Registered in Macedonia
- » China floods: Dozens killed, Hundreds Are Wounded
- » Sunny and Hot today, with Maximum Temperature Between 31°C and 36°C
- » Bulgarian and Romanian Ships Fight Oil Spills in the Black Sea