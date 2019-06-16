What will Be the Weather in the Coming Week?

At night there will be a clear and almost calm weather.

Tomorrow it will be sunny, but around and in the afternoon clouds and rainy clouds will form. In many places in Western and Central Bulgaria there will be short-lived rainfall and thunder. There are conditions for hail. It will blow weak in the eastern regions to a moderate northeast wind. Hot with maximum temperatures between 29 and 34, in Sofia - about 29 degrees.

Over the Black Sea will be sunny, after lunch with cloudy skies, but only in some places will pass. It will blow to moderate northeast wind. Maximum air temperatures: 27-29 degrees. The sea water temperature is 23-25 ​​degrees. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 bales.

Above the mountains will be sunny. In the afternoon, clouds will develop and in some places will pass and bend. It will blow temperate, on the ridges - a temporarily strong northeast wind. Maximum temperature at a height of 1200 meters about 23, 2000 meters - about 17 degrees.

On Tuesday and Wednesday sunny weather will prevail. In the afternoon, mainly over the western half of the country, cloudy and cloudy clouds will develop, and there will be occasional rainfall, accompanied by thunder and temporary wind gains. The prevailing maximum temperatures will be between 29 and 34 degrees.