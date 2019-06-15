Bulgarian Volleyball Nationals had Perfect Start at the Nations League Games in Varna

Our national volleyball team has started perfectly the games of the League of Nations that are played in the native "sea capital" of Varna. Silvano Prandi's players suffered at the beginning but eventually won 3:2 over Australia in the Congress Hall. Two times the "kangaroos" dominated the result, but the concentrated game in the fourth game and the tiebreak brought the valuable triumph for the "lions". Somewhat the success was marred by the lack of many viewers in the hall, says gong.bg



In this way they recorded a third victory in the race and a second in a row and stood in tenth place in the standings with seven points. Australia is 14th with six points and "tricolors" on June 15 will welcome again in Varna the selection of Japan.