Thieves from Northwestern Bulgaria Stole over 170kg of Jelly Candies and Lollipops

Last night at Jeravica Square in Montana, near the Drama Theater, an unknown perpetrator stole a large quantity of confectionery and nuts owned by a Lom business.

The merchandise was at a covered stand. 14 boxes of jelly candy, each weighing 5 kg, have been stolen from the site; 9 boxes of chocolate kernels, also weighing 5 kg; 5 bags of salted nuts weighing 6 kg each; 7 boxes of dried fruit weighing 5 kg; 30 advertising lollipops - large size; 30 large size sugar sprouts and an undetermined number of medium sized lollipops. The value of the damage is under clarification.