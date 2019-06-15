New Contamination after Oil Spill! This Time near Burgas

A small spill of petroleum products is located today at noon near the Burgas Dolno Ezerovo district, the Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water announced.

On-site equipment has been dispatched, cleaning actions have been taken by pumping the surface layers of the polluted water in the area.

According to unofficial information, the cause of the spill is a criminal breakthrough of one of the oil pipelines of a refinery.

Over the years, there have been several similar cases in the region, and in 2015, a spill of 40 tons of gasoline, once again due to attempted fuel theft, almost caused an ecological disaster.

