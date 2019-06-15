Foreign Minister: We will Establish Regular Contact between the Diplomats of Bulgaria and UAE

Bulgaria: Foreign Minister: We will Establish Regular Contact between the Diplomats of Bulgaria and UAE

We will establish regular contact between our diplomats so that we can increase the knowledge of our regions. We can be very helpful to each another, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva said after a meeting with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria, a Focus News Agency reporter said.
"We have made the commitment that the Bulgarian government will speed up the authorisation procedure for the so-called "fifth freedom” of an airline, which wants to operate on the Bulgarian market," Zaharieva said. "We have discussed a lot of specific things. Our team has a lot of work to do," she said, adding that agreements in the fields of economics, education and agriculture will be signed, negotiations had already begun.

