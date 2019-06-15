PM of Hungary Viktor Orban: Hungary Sees Bulgaria as an Ally to the Migration Problem

The partnership between Bulgaria and Hungary is built on deep historical, cultural and spiritual ties, and exists independently of the political changes in the two countries, President Rumen Radev and the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban stated in Budapest.

The two agreed that the EU does not have a contingency plan in the event of sudden migration pressure on its external borders and that this must change. 

Hungary regards Bulgaria as an ally with regard to the migration problem and is prepared to help Sofia in any possible way, Viktor Orban said. Rumen Radev and Viktor Orban discussed energy diversification and more security for supplies. 

Bringing Eastern and Western Europe closer together socially and in terms of the economy is a guarantee of the EU’s unity and ability to act – this was the position President Radev and his Hungarian counterpart Janos Ader agreed upon. 

