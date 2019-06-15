Decho Dechev, Manager of NHIF: The Cashiers' Gaps Are Well Known

Besides having to provide certain services and products, NHIF is obliged to provide measures and actions for their most rational use by law. The prosecution requests this now, and wants to get information on what checks are being made. This was said in the "Day begins with Georgi Lyubenov", the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Decho Dechev.

According to him, the access to health service is undoubtedly in Bulgaria. In the meantime, someone has defined the package of activities that the insured person is entitled to. All these activities, products, medicines, worth money. Here is the whole conflict, Dechev commented.

Decho Dechev, Manager of NHIF:

The patient says "I am entitled to this thing" and the one who provides the activity says "Yes, but that's worth money".

According to Dr. Dechev, the cashiers' gaps are well known, the problems are complex - they are checked by documents but the document is filled in perfectly.