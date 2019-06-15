Decho Dechev, Manager of NHIF: The Cashiers' Gaps Are Well Known

Society | June 15, 2019, Saturday // 11:25| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Decho Dechev, Manager of NHIF: The Cashiers' Gaps Are Well Known

Besides having to provide certain services and products, NHIF is obliged to provide measures and actions for their most rational use by law. The prosecution requests this now, and wants to get information on what checks are being made. This was said in the "Day begins with Georgi Lyubenov", the manager of the National Health Insurance Fund, Dr. Decho Dechev.

According to him, the access to health service is undoubtedly in Bulgaria. In the meantime, someone has defined the package of activities that the insured person is entitled to. All these activities, products, medicines, worth money. Here is the whole conflict, Dechev commented.

Decho Dechev, Manager of NHIF: 

The patient says "I am entitled to this thing" and the one who provides the activity says "Yes, but that's worth money".

According to Dr. Dechev, the cashiers' gaps are well known, the problems are complex - they are checked by documents but the document is filled in perfectly.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NHIF, gaps, Decho Dechev
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria